Wonderful and comfortable start to your holiday weekend

Beautiful start to your Saturday! Wow, what a difference that humidity makes already. Starting out in the upper 50s for your day, under clear skies across the Tennessee Valley. We are going to carry the low humidity and lower temperatures with us throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
Highs for your day are in the middle to upper 80s, under sunny skies, with a light breeze continuing from the north. Dew points are in the upper 50s and lower 60s for your day, so we are in for a comfortable afternoon.
We will close out your Saturday and roll into your Sunday cool and clear. We will see another beautiful day here in the Valley with temperatures once again in the middle to upper 80s.
No rain in sight for the weekend through your Labor Day holiday.
Rain and high humidity returns to the forecast for your shortened workweek, but cooler temperatures follow.
Starting mid-week, temperatures drop to the lower 80s and even upper 70s for a period.
Extended forecast is looking favorable and comfortable, with sunshine and the 80s.
