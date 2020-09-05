Multiple fire departments work to put out house fire

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.
Captain Tony Kirk with the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in around 1:47 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene in the 27 hundred block of Harvest Road near the East Limestone Road intersection, Kirk said they saw flames coming out of the back of the house.
The fire is under investigation. There are no injuries to report.
Oak Grove, Piney Chapel, and East Limestone Volunteer Fire Departments all responded.
