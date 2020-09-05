Law enforcement out in full force for holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those of you on the road this weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be working hard to ensure you’re following the rules of the road and the water.
Troopers said they were already seeing an increase in cars on the roads even before this weekend started.
They want to remind you to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up before you take off, and if you’re on the water, everyone needs a life jacket.
“We would like to remind everybody while you’re out on the waterway to make sure every passenger on your boat has accesses to a personal flotation device,” said Alabama State Trooper Cody Farrar. “State law does always require for children seven an under to have them on while out on the water.”
ALEA will have troopers all over the place this weekend.
“We want to be present; we want people to see us, we hope that’s the deterrent they need to obey the traffic laws, but we will be out and will be enforcing,” ALEA Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Daniel added that “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is more then just a saying. They will be adding check points to find those who choose to drive under the influence.
