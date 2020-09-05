Huntsville businesses step outdoors for sidewalk sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Super Saturday Sidewalk Sale will be taking over downtown Huntsville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local restaurants and retail shops in the downtown area will be bringing their business outside their doors with special deals and sales.
Confirmed participants include: Indigo’s Boutique, Harrison Brothers Hardware, Roosevelt & Co., Elitaire Boutique, In Bloom Floral Design Studio, Caley Paige Home and Gifts, OTBX, and Commerce Kitchen!
On top of the shops and restaurants, there will be pop up art and live music, including a new art piece being unveiled in Washington Park.
The sale is sponsored by Downtown Huntsville Inc., you can get updates and RSVP for the event on the Facebook page.
