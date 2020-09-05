Gorgeous Labor Day weekend continues

Another gorgeous September day is in the forecast for Sunday with seasonal highs in the upper 80s, skies will be mostly sunny. Another calm and clear night is expect on Sunday with a bit more humidity, lows will be warmer in the middle 60s. Labor Day Monday looks just fantastic with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, skies will be sunny again with the humidity pushing the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. Our last hot and humid day will be Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees and isolated rain showers.