Gorgeous Labor Day weekend continues

Mostly clear skies will remain in place overnight with very comfortable air settling in, lows will be in the upper 50s by daybreak Sunday.
Another gorgeous September day is in the forecast for Sunday with seasonal highs in the upper 80s, skies will be mostly sunny. Another calm and clear night is expect on Sunday with a bit more humidity, lows will be warmer in the middle 60s. Labor Day Monday looks just fantastic with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, skies will be sunny again with the humidity pushing the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. Our last hot and humid day will be Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees and isolated rain showers.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is a bit more tricky as we are tracking a weak front moving in. This front will produce isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms bot days. Behind the front will be some very comfortable air with lower humidity and below average high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
