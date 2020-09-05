Gas prices low in Alabama as people hit the roads for holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Labor Day Weekend is one of the biggest travel weekends of the year, but because of the pandemic, more people are choosing to hit the road instead of fly this year.
If this applies to you, you’ll be pleased when you go get gas.
According to AAA, the current cost per gallon in the state for gas is a $1.93 right now.
That’s nearly a 30 cent difference from the previous year.
If you’re heading South you can expect to see a slight increase.
If you’re heading North, though Tennessee, you’ll see prices around $2.
Clay Ingram with AAA said he expects a lot of travelers this weekend.
”Gas prices will certainly be a good thing for those getting out and about,” Ingram said. “But I think at this point there’s so much demand for people to get up and go anywhere that I don’t think the gas prices are going to play a part because I think people will pay whatever it takes to go to the beach or go to the lake.”
When out on the roads, Alabama drivers will not run into any temporary road closures on interstates this weekend.
Alabama Department of Transportation officials said this is to accommodate expected higher traffic volume, safety of travelers and roadway workers.
The policy started at Noon on Friday and lasts through midnight, Monday.
