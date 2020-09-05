Bicyclist involved in June crash dies from injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police released new details involving a crash that happened in June. They tell us the bicyclist injured in the accident has died.
The accident happened on June 12th. Huntsville Police say a driver was north on Highway 53 approaching Kelly Spring Road. A bicyclist, identifed as 57-year-old Leslie Owen Neste, was in the right hand turn lane to turn right onto Kelly Spring Road. Police say Neste made a change of lanes and cut in front of the driver causing the driver to hit Neste.
Neste was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Police say Neste died on Friday from injuries sustained in the crash that happened in June.
No charges are expected to be filed.
