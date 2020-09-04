UAB opens 2020 season with record-setting win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than 2,100 days since UAB has lost at Legion Field. On Thursday, the Blazers extended their home winning streak with a 45-35 win against Central Arkansas to open the 2020 season.
The win marks UAB’s 19 consecutive home win, which sets a record for the most in C-USA history.
“That’s history. We have real history now,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said. “We broke the conference record and that’s a big deal, and that’s something to tell them, because I didn’t even know.”
The season-opening win wasn’t always pretty. Though the Blazers (1-0) produced 459 yards of offense, the home team had three turnovers in the first half and led by only one score at halftime. However, UAB was able to re-establish dominance by producing the first three scores of the second half.
Spencer Brown led UAB’s offense with 127 yards on 24 carries. Brown scored one touchdown, as did Jermaine Brown and Lucious Stanley. Tyler Johnston III completed 17 of 25 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Bryson Lucero completed 7 of 9 passes for 83 yards and a score. Defensively, Nick Nakwaasah and Robert Rochell each recovered a fumble and Malik Wilson intercepted a pass.
Down the stretch, things weren’t as necessarily close as the score makes it seem. UAB led 45-21 midway through the fourth before Central Arkansas produced two quick, lengthy scoring drives in the game’s final minutes.
“I think we know we are in a pretty good spot when our guys come in after a win and are unhappy,” Clark said. “I think for us, even if we sub some guys in the fourth quarter it doesn’t matter, we want to end the game where it was at. I’m glad they’re disappointed with that, I want them to feel like they have a lot to do.”
UAB returns to the field next week for a Thursday night game at Miami (Fla.) at 7 p.m.
