Traffic stop leads to elder abuse, theft arrest in Decatur
David Wayne Barton (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 4, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 10:40 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing elder abuse and theft charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday.

On August 28, the Department of Human Resources responded to a residence to investigate a case of elder abuse.

During the investigation, the Decatur Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of David Wayne Barton. The warrants were issued for the following:

  • theft in the third degree
  • criminal mischief in the first degree
  • elder abuse in the third degree

On September 3, Barton was arrested for the outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. Barton is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond for his charges per Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.

No further information is available at this time.

