Traffic stop leads to elder abuse, theft arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing elder abuse and theft charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday.
On August 28, the Department of Human Resources responded to a residence to investigate a case of elder abuse.
During the investigation, the Decatur Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of David Wayne Barton. The warrants were issued for the following:
- theft in the third degree
- criminal mischief in the first degree
- elder abuse in the third degree
On September 3, Barton was arrested for the outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. Barton is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond for his charges per Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
No further information is available at this time.
