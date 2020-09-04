This afternoon has chances for a few isolated storms, with drier conditions in store for your weekend

Some clouds are still hanging around, but we should get plenty of sunshine throughout parts of the afternoon. We heat up to the upper 80s/lower 90s for your day with some storms rolling in by the 2 o’clock hour.
Thankfully, that wind from the NNW is helping to cut some of that afternoon heat and humidity. This evening is looking nice, a little less humid with lows dropping to the lower 60s.
For your weekend, Saturday and Sunday are looking beautiful, with highs in the upper 80s, lower humidity, and little chance at seeing any precipitation.
Labor Day, Monday, will continue the nice weather, but that humidity will creep back up as we go into your workweek.
Your next 10 days are in the 80s, and sunny. Chances at rain for today, and then we stay mostly dry through Wednesday. We will see some rain roll back into the forecast after middle next week.
Cooler temperatures are in store for us as we head into the second week of September, giving us a little taste of fall.
