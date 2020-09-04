Morgan Co. Investigator Brooks is coming home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some good news, Morgan County Investigator Caleb Brooks is on his way home!
Investigator Brooks was flown to Cleveland Clinic for treatment after he was severely injured by a bull attack at his home on August 17.
His wife, Madeline, posted to social media on Thursday that Brooks’ doctor has cleared him to return home where he will wait for the call for a bowel transplant.
She says he’s up and walking around, but is still in severe pain.
Since Caleb was first injured by the bull, now more than three weeks ago, the Brooks family said they have experienced so much love and support from friends, family, and members of the community.
Madeline, has been keeping thousands of people updated on his condition on the Facebook page “Our Journey #Praying4Brooks”.
