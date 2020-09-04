Learning cubicles put to the test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Containing the germs in a box. A local company is making a product to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools by using something they’re calling learning cubicles. These cubicles are individualized for every student with shields all around to protect others from germs.
Bobb Cuffe is one of the founders of Learning Cubicles, the company in Madison that’s now making this product for the classroom. Cuffe said the idea came to him after seeing something similar.
“They had one of these little desk shields set up for people to give samples of what they are going to put in classrooms to protect the kids,” Cuffe said.
He then talked to his team to try to find a way to make a product that he said is more effective.
“The idea is to contain the pathogens so that you don’t contaminate the whole room,” he said. “This is a private cubicle and nobody goes in that cubicle but the person who is supposed to be in there. That way they are only getting their own germs.”
The cubicle design, made to protect those around the person infected.
“If they are sick they are unfortunately still going to be sick, but little Suzie or Billy sitting on either side won’t be,” Cuffe said.
Vice President of Engineering David Motter came up with part of the concept after talking to a family member that’s a teacher.
“One of the major problems they had with face masks and shields on is they didn’t know who the students were. With this product you are able to see all the way through,” Motter said.
Cuffe put the cubicles to the test for our crews against a regular mask, a desk shield, a face shield, and finally the cubicles themselves. He did this by having someone blow smoke through each product to simulate what product would hold against airborne germs.
Cuffe said the product is patent pending. He’s presented the product to local schools and schools in other states.
