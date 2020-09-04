Judge drops charges against Curtis Flowers, tried 6 times for murder

“The case against Curtis Flowers never made sense,” Flowers’ attorney Rob McDuff said. “He was 26 years old with no criminal record and nothing in his history to suggest he would commit a crime like this. As time went by, even more evidence emerged to corroborate his innocence. This prosecution was flawed from the beginning and was tainted throughout by racial discrimination. It should never have occurred and lasted far too long, but we are glad it is finally over.”