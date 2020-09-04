Inside look at Madison City School classrooms, students head back Tuesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - More than half of Madison City School elementary students are heading back into the classroom Tuesday, after online-only classes for the first four weeks of school.
”We’re ready, we’re very excited,” Heritage Elementary parent Samantha Imker said.
Imker is one of the hundreds of parents sending their students back to the classroom next week. She says she thinks her third grader needs to be in a classroom setting, but she also has concerns.
”My concern is, I don’t want him to start and then everything shuts down again and it’s just gonna start all over again,” Imker explained.
School leaders say they know this is difficult for many parents and are trying to calm any concerns.
”Our staff has worked extremely hard both at the district and school level to have the supplies to clean, materials to make sure our facilities to clean, and they have put in a lot of effort to put in good protocols,” Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said.
Nichols explained there are a lot of changes inside classrooms.
That includes plexiglass dividers on desks and students wearing masks inside the building.
Elementary school students in group A come back Tuesday.
Group B, starts Wednesday.
Imker says the communication from the school has helped ease this re-entry process.
”I’m seeing the hard work, I’m seeing the blood, sweat and tears and as a parent, I’m in the loop even more so than with PTA because they want their parents to know,” Imker said.
Questions for the reopening process next week should be directed to individual schools.
