Huntsville City School District leaders discuss new opening plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders from the Huntsville City School District talked about their in-person opening plan for students on Thursday.
Everything from how your student goes to class, to how they get home could be changing.
Students in grades kindergarten through eighth will start in-person September 14th, while ninth graders through twelfth graders start September 21st.
The staggered schedule will come with learning in-person for traditional students on some days of the week and virtually on others. Each student will get five days of instruction each week.
The students are split in two groups.
Another thing changing is what will happen if your student gets sick on campus.
School leaders said they will go to a room to be monitored by a nurse until a parent can pick them up. Leaders talked about how nurses plan to keep safe while also helping students.
”If a child is in distress then obviously we would have to get between that six feet rule, but if a child is okay with a nurse staying beyond those six feet then they will do that to be able to protect our nursing staff,” one speaker said.
Another difference, younger students will have desk shields for protection, something that leaders said wouldn’t be feasible for older students who change classes.
”You’ve got the student movement throughout the day with the older ones,” one speaker said. “For students moving per day we would have to have multiple numbers of shield per student. So we will have the desk shields for the younger ones.”
School leaders said if you originally signed up for virtual learning and want to now go in person, or vice versa, you have until September 9th to make that decision.
