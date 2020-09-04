Dry, foggy start to your Friday

The Valley is waking up to another humid morning this Friday. Fog will be an issue as we go throughout this morning, with areas of visibility remaining low until that morning commute.
Some clouds are still hanging around, but we should get plenty of sunshine by late morning and through parts of the afternoon. We heat up to the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s with the possibility of storms out there as well.
Isolated chances at storms just past the noon hour, and it looks like we will get some heavy rain within those thunderstorms. Friday evening is looking nice, a little less humid with lows dropping to the lower 60s.
Saturday and Sunday are looking beautiful. With highs in the upper 80s, lower humidity, and little chance at seeing any precipitation.
Labor Day, Monday, will continue the nice weather, but that humidity will jump back up.
Your next 10 days are looking nice, and in the 80s for the majority of it. Chances at rain for today, and then we stay mostly dry through Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures are in store for us as we head into the second week of September.
