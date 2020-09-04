Dr. Mackey urges caution as schools resume in-person learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple school districts are weighing their best option going forward, and for some, it’s going back to class.
State superintendent Eric Mackey says his office alone is fielding hundreds of calls from parents who want kids to go back to in-person learning, rather than staggered or remote models that many districts have chosen in lieu of the pandemic.
Dr. Mackey says one of the ways they’ve been able to keep COVID-19 cases down is by having fewer students in classrooms, allowing for social distancing.
“Once we bring everybody back we are going to have to be even more diligent about social distancing, wearing masks and those sorts of things to make sure our numbers don’t start to trend upward,” said Dr. Mackey.
He says casewise, Alabama is off to a good start.
