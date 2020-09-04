Canton couple arrested for keeping 7-year-old girl in locked dog cage

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a Canton couple accused of punishing a seven-year-old girl by locking her in a locked dog cage in the basement.
Canton police said the torture happened from January 2019 through July 2019.
According to officers, Children Protective Services contacted them in August 2019.
Detectives then charged Lillian Cottrell, 29, and her boyfriend Derek Mayle, 30, with felony child abuse.
The victim is a relative of Cottrell’s, police said.
A Canton resident was shocked and nearly in tears when she heard about the story, saying as a parent she can’t fathom treating a child that way, “God it’s heart wrenching, it’s horrific. I just can’t even fathom it. But I’m just so glad they found her and she’s out of that situation. And hopefully they can bring her back to some form of good health, and help her with whatever trauma she’s going through.”
Detectives added they also determined there were other forms of discipline deemed excessive involving a wooden sign.
Cottrell and Mayle were indicted Monday by the Stark County Grand Jury and U.S. Marshals arrested them at their home on Fifth Street NE on Tuesday.
Cottrell and Mayle’s bond is set at $1-Million each.
The young girl who was severly underweight when she was found is in the custody of a relative.
Two other children were removed from the home, but detectives said they don’t believe they suffered the same punishment.
