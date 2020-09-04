Authorities looking for new Hartselle murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle police are looking for another suspect in connection to the murder of Anthony Sheppard.
Authorities are looking for Angela Stolz who is now the 5th suspect in the murder for hire case.
Stolz has a capital murder warrant out for her arrest in relation to the murder of Sheppard. Investigators believe she was present at the time of Sheppard’s murder.
If anyone has any information please call Hartselle Police at 256-773-6534 or your local law enforcement.
