Authorities looking for missing Huntsville man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tyler Smith.
Tyler Smith is a 24-year-old white male and Police say he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.
He was last seen on August 30 at his home in Huntsville. Authorities believe he may be driving a 2012 gray Toyota Tacoma with an Alabama tag that reads 47FA437.
Smith is 6′2, around 175 pounds and has brown hair.
If anyone has any information about Smith’s location, please call the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7117.
