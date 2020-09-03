Program connects families with academic coaches for virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last few weeks have been a lot to juggle for working parents with young kids. Meeting their own deadlines and helping children navigate virtual learning, that’s where Kollide comes in.
Dawn Brunet’s daughter is a fourth grader in Huntsville City Schools. Last week the district announced they will begin welcoming students back in September, but Brunet says she wants to keep her daughter learning virtually at home.
That’s where Kollide comes in. These academic coaches are all certified teachers and background checked.
Not all answers come easily, and even parents working from home need some help.
“I manage a staff. My staff is about 60 people spread across the country so in order to give my all to work at the same time, we needed someone to step in to help both of us. My husband and myself to continue to meet our work obligations,” Brunet said.
Brunet and her husband both work full time, but she tells us she doesn’t want that to cause her daughter Avrie to fall behind while learning virtually.
“With people being home and not in the school environment, that’s one of our biggest concerns is losing anything she’s previously learned,” she said.
Now academic coach and certified teacher, Alexia Funk helps take off some of that pressure. She works with Avrie for three and a half hours, four days a week.
“I find this is special because I can actually give the individual attention that every teacher wishes they could give but they cant because they have so many kids,” Funk said.
Avrie says things are becoming more clear.
“It’s a lot better because I actually have someone to help me. cause before I was constantly calling mom and dad but I know they have to work, because I couldn’t figure out the problems alone,” Avrie said.
Right now, Kollide is working with around a dozen families here in Madison County.
