Twinsburg, Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash on I-480

It all happened Saturday. The Portage County mother tells me she was driving to the bank with her three kids. She told police she was trying to pass a slow-moving car on her left and as she changed lanes a car in front of her also moved into the left lane. She said the driver of that car suddenly applied the brakes causing her to apply her brakes. She said she overcorrected, and her car left the road and rolled over, ending up in the eastbound lanes of 480. Jameson says it’s all blur, but as soon as she came to all she could think about was her kids.