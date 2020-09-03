State health dept. cautions public ahead of Labor Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve almost made it to a long holiday weekend, but all those barbecues and beach days are making health officials nervous.
We talked to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday.
She tells us each holiday since March the department has seen a jump in cases, and can trace cases back to these get-togethers
That’s why she says we all need to do our part in following the guidelines.
“I absolutely think people should social distance, be sure that they keep their hands washed and sanitized, and also wear masks. i think all of these things are very important and while they may seem a bit awkward at a family gathering, they are necessary measures to reduce the spread of this virus,” Dr. Landers said
Dr. Landers says if you have been in contact with anyone who may have the virus, stay home.
