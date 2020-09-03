Social media ’drama’ accounts targeting students has school officials concerned

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Within the last week, Decatur City School administrators have found several Instagram accounts that target students within the district.
In the bio of these accounts, it asks students to direct message the account, then the account will post it publicly, but keep the sender anonymous.
”The goal is it looks like they just want to spread gossip,” Austin Junior High School Principal Mark Christopher said.
Christopher says that’s exactly what students are doing and it’s a big issue for school administrators.
”Bullying doesn’t just occur in the hallway or in the classroom, face to face, they go to social media to do that. And when it’s being tied to a school account, that scares us,” Christopher explained.
Nearly every account tied to a Decatur City School, uses one of their logos.
WAFF 48 news found accounts, that ask for drama messages, made for Austin High School, Austin Junior High School, Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School.
”If we’re able to track down who’s creating the accounts and doing it, as a school yes we’ll step in and do discipline. Especially a lot of times these accounts and the conversations can be happening during school hours,” Christopher said.
Decatur City School administrators want you to know these parody accounts are not tied to the school.
Communication from the schools continues via Schoolcast, legitimate social media and the school’s website.
They also want parents to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media.
”Be very mindful of your kid’s accounts, try and pay attention. What social media accounts are they on, what platforms are they using, what are they posting, who is sending them messages,” Christopher explained.
If you have concerns about one of these social media accounts, please call your local Decatur school.
