Point Mallard Campground could soon limit stays to 14 days or less

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Some changes may be coming soon to Point Mallard Campground in Decatur.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain this proposed this week creating a short-term stay area, limited to 14 days, in Section A at the campground. She proposed the changes take effect Jan. 2.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on this proposal Tuesday at its 6 p.m. meeting.
The limit on how long sites can be rented would end a near monopoly on campsites long held by people who would lease spaces for years at a time.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said the city will also begin enforcing an existing ordinance that limits the length of stay on all campsites to 179 days.
No council vote is required on this change.
Several long-term campers had turned Point Mallard into their permanent homes.
The 25-acre campground has 233 full hook-up sites. There are 53 sites that have had the same tenants for one year or more, including eight for five years or longer, 13 for three to five years and 32 for one to three years, according to Parks & Recreation.
“Long-term campers filled up the campground to the point where there’s no space for out-of-town visitors who want to come to Point Mallard,” Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said.
Proposed rate increases for the campground and the golf course will receive a council vote Tuesday.
