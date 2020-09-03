One man is dead following a crash near Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man from Leighton on Thursday.
Around 3:20 p.m. 44-year-old Joe Cooper was killed when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was riding in, being driven by 30-year-old male Jacob Alex Pylant, from Toney, collided with a 2019 Volvo semi-truck.
The semi-truck was being driven by 48-year-old Jerry Chastain Jr. of Chatsworth, GA. Pylant was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of serious injuries.
Chastain was transported by ambulance to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in Chastain’s vehicle, 63-year-old male Paul Joseph Davis, of Dalton, GA, also received minor injuries and was treated at Helen Keller Hospital.
The crash occurred at the intersection of AL 20 and Sockwell Lane, approximately 1 mile east of Muscle Shoals, AL.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
