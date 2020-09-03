One man arrested in Arson Investigation

Douglas is accused of setting fire to his apartment in Huntsville. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 3, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested in connection to setting fire to his apartment building in Huntsville on Thursday.

Huntsville Police arrested 38-year-old Brian Douglas for 1st Degree Arson.

Douglas was accused of setting fire to his apartment on Newson Rd. on August 16th. The fire caused damage to eight apartment units, several of which were occupied at the time.

There were no serious injuries reported and officers are still investigating this case.

