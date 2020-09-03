Murder for hire Update: New person of interest revealed in the murder of Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has been released regarding the suspects charged in the murder of Hartselle man, Larry Sheppard.
Sheppard was shot and killed inside his Hartselle home on July 24th.
On Sept. 1, two suspects were taken into custody and are being held at the Morgan County jail without bond. Two other suspects are in the Madison County jail on different charges.
On Thursday, WAFF found court documents that outline more details about Sheppard’s murder.
Documents show that Sheppard actually had surveillance cameras inside and outside his home which show the entire murder was caught on camera.
Police say surveillance cameras show a white male knocking on Sheppard’s front door. Once he opened the door, the suspect fired multiple times at Sheppard.
That suspect is Logan Delp who is currently in the Madison County jail on unrelated charges.
Cameras also caught the suspect fleeing from the scene in a white Nissan Maxima.
While Delp didn’t own that car, Investigators say they got search warrants for two vehicles registered to Delp’s name.
In one of the cars, they found the same clothes Delp was allegedly wearing in Sheppard’s surveillance cameras.
Investigators say they knew Lajuhn Smart was a suspect from the beginning. When they interviewed him in late August, Smart admitted to being with Delp and two others when Sheppard was shot and killed.
Smart also mentions Aaron Howard and Angela Stolz being at the murder scene.
Howard has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Stolz has not. Investigator Alan McDearmond says Stolz is now a person of interest.
Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley says the four men arrested have no connection to Larry Sheppard. The connection is Sheppard’s ex girlfriend, Jaclyn Skuce.
Skuce has been charged with soliciting individuals to commit capital murder.
On Tuesday, investigators questioned Skuce, they say she confessed to hiring Delp to kill her ex.
