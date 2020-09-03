$500K payment keeps Colbert County recycling program alive

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling will continue for another year in Colbert County.
According to our news partners at the TimesDaily, an influx of money into the Shoals Solid Waste Authority will help it continue its voluntary drop-off recycling program.
The program, which costs the authority about $300,000 a year, does not involve curbside pickup, but allows residents, schools and businesses to drop off recyclable items in metal bins placed in various locations throughout the county.
The authority recently received a payment from Essity, formerly SCA Tissue, for several months of fees for dumping industrial waste in the old county landfill.
Authority attorney Tom Heflin said the issue involved an automatic rate increase built into the contract between Essity and the authority. He said it took some time to calculate the amount the company owed the authority for dumping fees before the contract was terminated.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who serves as the authority’s president, said the authority received approximately $500,000.
“What’s coming in is more than our losses over a 12-month time period,” Underwood said.
The mayor said the authority will seek public input to find a more permanent funding source.
“We are not going to sit back and see what happens,” Underwood said. “We’re operating at a loss.”
Recycling Center Manager Mike Shewbart said the money will keep recycling program going until a permanent decision about its future can be made.
