Hot and sunny for your Thursday afternoon

Another hot uncomfortable day is in store for us here in the Valley. Dew points will remain high, so feels like temperatures will range in the upper 90s once again this afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine will carry us through the next couple of days, giving us some mostly dry conditions. A few pop-up storms are possible as we go into the early evening, but isolated in nature.
A cool down is in the forecast as we head into next week, starting with your holiday weekend and Labor Day Monday. Dew points, will take a dip on Saturday, making things more comfortable, but begin to increase after the holiday.
The 80s will continue to be in our forecast will a shot at the upper 70s by late next week.
Rain will continue to hold off through the majority of the next 10 days, with sunshine dominating. A chance at storms by middle next week, with cooler temperatures to follow.
For your extended forecast, you won’t necessarily need that umbrella, but it wouldn’t hurt to pack some sunscreen and water for the upcoming days.
