Help Florence Police identify two robbery suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.
After entering the convenience store together, one of the suspects pulled a firearm from his waistband and placed it on the counter. He is then seen in the below footage jumping over the counter.
The suspect left the firearm unattended long enough for the clerk to take possession of it.
Please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 if you have any relevant information.
You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637. Texters are asked to include keyword ’FPDTIP’ then your message.
