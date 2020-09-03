Clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment begins in Cullman, participants needed

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a viable COVID treatment continues across the country and right here in Alabama.
One of the latest clinical trials is happening in Cullman.
The Cullman Clinical Trials facility began the third phase of the study Wednesday.
Hundreds of people will take a drug normally used to treat parasites.
The drug is called nitazoxanide. Nitazoxanide has been around for more than a decade.
The study will be double-blind meaning half of the participants will get the drug; others will get a placebo. The doctors will not know the difference either.
More participants are needed, according to managing partner Alex Seligson who says they hope this will be the breakthrough needed for treating COVID early on.
“They’re hoping to prove that it helps patients reduce their fevers, respiratory symptoms, help keep the virus from growing and keeping the patients out to of the hospital,” Seligson explained.
The course of treatment includes a five-day pill regimen with three weeks of follow-up observations.
The side-effects are mild and can range from headache or abdominal pain, according to Medline Plus.
Participants will be paid $690, according to Seligson, and you don’t have to have a positive test to participate.
“For it to be effective you have to hit the virus within 3 days of the symptoms starting. We want patients as soon as they have symptoms. We know that the test results won’t come back until after that window is gone,” he said.
Seligson was excited to have a clinical trial of this magnitude happening in Cullman, as he said they often happen in larger cities.
If you’d like to participate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.