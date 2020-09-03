City of Boaz hold ceremony for new electric car charging station

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A new electric vehicle charging station opened on Thursday in Boaz.
Boaz resident Bill McDowell owns an electric car. He said he charges his car at home for 70 cents an hour.
With the new charging station, he said he will be able to save a little money and hopefully bring more people to the area.
“I’ve been getting really excited and what this is going to do just like that park across the street is going to give people a reason to stay a little longer in this city and might move here,” said McDowell.
McDowell was one of many community members to check out the new electric charging in Boaz.
It is located in the city parks’ new parking lot beside the fire station.
Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative General Manager Scott Bobo said he is excited.
“It just gives everybody an opportunity to use the charger within a community where we didn’t have one and I feel like seven states, TVPPA and Marshall Dekalb have a really good partnership and the public power model is something I believe in and is a plus for the community,” said Bobo.
Seven States Power Corporation DER Deployments Director Brad Rains said 7.2 kilowatts of energy is delivered into cars from the charging station.
“So, cars on average will get about 20 to 25 miles of range per hour that they are connected here and again that depends completely on the kind of car that you own,” said Rains.
The electric charging station is Powered by MDEC in partnership with the City of Boaz and Seven StatesPower Corporation .
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the city will be adding an additional two electric charging stations at the new rec center.
