Business as usual for cyber students at ASCTE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fall 2020 school year is in full swing and as we know, students across the Tennessee Valley are learning virtually and in-person.
But at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering located on Oakwood University’s Campus, it’s all in-person learning.
Classes started on Aug. 17 and it has been business as usual for the 71 students who make up the program.
The curriculum is extremely hands-on, which means students are being extra cautious.
Masks and social distancing are required, cleaning supplies are available at all times, and there is even tape on the ground to keep students walking in one direction.
In addition, students have been split into small teams and must stay with their group throughout the day.
The students in the program who live in dorms must follow extra safety precautions. So far, all dorms have remained clear of COVID.
President Matt Massey says these 9th and 10th graders have handled the new changes with grace and understanding.
