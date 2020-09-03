Another day feeling like 100-degrees with high humidity

The heat will be here for the start to Friday as well, but an afternoon cold front will bring some clouds and a new, drier airmass! That means we will see lower humidity as we move into the weekend. Temperatures all three days for Labor Day weekend will be into the mid to upper 80s with low humidity and sunshine! The best news of all is that we are expecting a nice break from the heat as we move into next week. By midweek next week it is possible that we will see high temperatures fall into the 70s and 80s with overnight temperatures dipping into the 50s, possibly even the 40s for some depending on sky conditions. Either way, it will be a nice brief taste of fall!