Albertville police looking for missing teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police need help locating a juvenile that that has been missing since September 1.
Laney Knight is 17-year-old female last seen at her home in Albertville on the night of Sept. 1.
Knihgt was described to be around the height of 5′7 and weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and champion shorts.
If you have any information please call Albertville’s Detective Division at 256-891-8274.
