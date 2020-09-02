USDA offers free meals to all public students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal funding is now being used to extend assisted meal programs for K - 12 schools.
Thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture, all public schools will be able to offer free meals to students.
On Wednesday, Marshall County Schools will begin to offer the service. All public school students are eligible for the USDA program even if parents are paying for school meals.
Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Casey Partain said the waiver will help parents save a lot of money.
“Normally, if we do not have a waiver our breakfast is $1.25 and our lunch is $2.75, so a student eating breakfast and lunch that’s a paid student would be charged $4.00 a meal each day. So, that’s $20 a week for a parent. If they have multiple kids that can be $40, $60 to $80 a week, so that’s money that gets to go back into the parent pocket,” said Partain.
Virtual students will also be able to receive the free meals.
“We’re going to have one pick up on our campus on Tuesday and they will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals for the week. So, they’ll come weekly and it will be a bag of groceries free of charge,” said Partain.
Students will be able to receive free meals until December 31st.
