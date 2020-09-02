UPDATE: Man arrested for murder of his 3-year-old son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been arrested following the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner.
On Wednesday, 20-year-old Blake Townsend was indicted on one count of Capital Murder. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
Yalrick Zeonsha Pride, 20-years-old of Florence was also indicted on one count of Child Abuse. She was arrested and is currently housed at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has a bond of $15,000.
Police said Garner’s death was originally made to look like a hot car death. Autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death was the result of trauma from a blunt object.
Please refer to the Florence Police Department’s social media platforms for additional information regarding this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.