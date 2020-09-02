UAB studying whether convalescent plasma can treat, prevent COVID-19

“So, as soon as people get their COVID test result back, they can contact us and we can try to screen and enroll them in the trial within 24 hours and get them transfused within the next 24 after that,” said Dr. Heath. “It’s interesting that plasma has been used as a treatment since the 1800s and we’ve know for a long time that we can transfer immunity from one person to another person and treat different diseases so its great that we are now investigating this for COVID-19 because this is something that can be used worldwide.”