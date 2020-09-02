Two men launched a food delivery app for the Arab area

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A new food delivery service is making its way to Arab to help serve rural communities.
After not being able to order food and have it delivered to their home, Founders Josh Gaddis and Chris Sivley developed the Hometown 2 Go app.
“I’m from Union Grove and I’ve never been able to get anything delivered, not even pizza. A lot of people can get pizza around town, but Union Grove you’ve got to drive to get it so I thought if we are going to do let’s offer it to the areas that historically haven’t been able to get these kinds of things,” said Gaddis.
With a simple click and download to your phone, residents who live in Arab will be able to have food delivered to their doorstep. People who live in surrounding cities within a 10-mile radius will also be able to use the service.
Gaddis said during their iPhone test run last weekend, they received positive feedback from customers and restaurants.
Co-Founder Chris Sivley said the app was developed to also help provide people impacted by COVID-19 with a job opportunity as a delivery driver.
“For those parents that might need a little more income they can just log in for deliveries and they can just work until they feel like they are done for the day and then they can just log out,” said Sivley.
Currently, there are 20 drivers for Hometown 2 Go and the founders said they would like to get 50. Safety measures are also being followed to ensure food is safe.
“All food containers are sealed by the restaurant, so once we pick that bag up it’s not opened by the driver and we’ve got some things on order that’s coming in. So, basically it will be tamper proof so you will know if someone have peeled that back of the lid off,” said Sivley.
Right now, the Hometown 2 Go app has about 20 restaurants confirmed to serve customers.
This weekend, Android users will be tested on the app and the app will go live on September 11.
