‘Teal the Town!’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve seen any gorgeous teal bows tied on mailboxes around town lately, you’ve seen the work of Lee Coggins.
Lee is an ovarian cancer survivor, and with September being Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, she wanted to do something to bring more attention to the disease and help the many other women battling it.
“I thought... ’I’d just like to do something for those ladies who are afraid, who are sitting in that chair right there, who are kind of like me, just a little frightened,’” she says.
Lee decided she would make and sell mailbox bows to raise awareness and some extra money for ovarian cancer patients at Huntsville Hospital.
“I just wanted them to know somebody’s thinking about them, they’re not alone... and then also to raise awareness,” she says. “You see this teal bow, and everybody goes, ‘What’s that?’ So, I kind of wanted to raise awareness and get people asking that question, ’What is that?’ so it can open the door to conversation.”
Little did Lee know just how big her teal bow idea would become...
“I told my daughter, ’Do you think we can sell 25?’ And she was like, ’Yea, I think we can sell 25.’”
Since then, she’s had hundreds of bow requests pour in from people across the Southeast.
“I was overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people,” she says.
Having craved Chick-fil-A milkshakes during her own chemo treatments, Lee has used the money to buy Chick-fil-A gift cards for every one of the nearly 100 women battling ovarian cancer at Huntsville Hospital. She says her next mission is to provide each of the women with a care package full of items like a nice water bottle, a warm blanket -- things that were important to her when she was battling the disease.
“People are so kind; people are so generous,” she says. “They just want to take care.”
If you’d like to buy a teal bow and contribute to this incredible cause, send an email to tealthetown@gmail.com.
