‘Teal the Town!’

Having craved Chick-fil-A milkshakes during her own chemo treatments, Lee has used the money to buy Chick-fil-A gift cards for every one of the nearly 100 women battling ovarian cancer at Huntsville Hospital. She says her next mission is to provide each of the women with a care package full of items like a nice water bottle, a warm blanket -- things that were important to her when she was battling the disease.