Share your pet adoption story, win big

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who doesn’t love talking about their pet? Now, you could literally be awarded for it thanks to Huntsville Animal Services.
Huntsville Animal Services has a big opportunity for pet owners to win some extra money through the Greater Good organization and the national Clear the Shelters 2020 campaign.
By sharing your adopted pet pictures and why you and your shelter pet are happy together, Huntsville Animal Services will have a chance to receive matching donations to help raise money for the Shelter’s life-saving efforts during this pandemic.
That’s right, you can help Clear the Shelter receive matching donations by donating whatever you can to the Clear the Shelter campaign.
From now through Sept. 14, submit your pet adoption story and photograph to FosterQuestions@HuntsvilleAL.gov or message them at Huntsville Animal Services on their Facebook page.
