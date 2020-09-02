Search continues Wednesday for missing boater after accident at Oliver Lock and Dam

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing boater began Tuesday evening after an accident on the Black Warrior River. It will resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue, Northport Fire, Tuscaloosa Police and Northport Police all responded to the Oliver Lock and Dam around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There was one boat involved in the accident.
On Wednesday morning, ALEA dropped off one boat at the landing just before 6:30.
No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.
