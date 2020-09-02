Search continues Wednesday for missing boater after accident at Oliver Lock and Dam

Search continues Wednesday for missing boater after accident at Oliver Lock and Dam
Search on for missing boater after accident at Oliver Lock and Dam (Source: @T_Town_Fire on Twitter)
By WBRC Staff | September 1, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 7:32 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing boater began Tuesday evening after an accident on the Black Warrior River. It will resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue, Northport Fire, Tuscaloosa Police and Northport Police all responded to the Oliver Lock and Dam around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There was one boat involved in the accident.

On Wednesday morning, ALEA dropped off one boat at the landing just before 6:30.

No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.