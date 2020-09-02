Patriots ready for rivals James Clemens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bob Jones Patriots notched their first win under new Head Coach Kelvis White. Now White prepares for his first Madison Bowl rivalry game against cross town rival James Clemens.
“We preach to them to treat this like every other game, because, you know, every game is important to us,” White said. “But, i know they know that this is a big rivalry week. A lot of the guys from Madison know each other, so we just try to go out there and get better.”
The Patriots won the first six meetings against the Jets but have lost their last two meetings. Players on both sides know each other well and want the win more than ever.
“This game is huge you know basically every year since I’ve been at Bob Jones I haven’t beat James Clemens yet,” Patriots Senior Defensive End Brian Vaughn said. “You know I started out going to James Clemens, so yeah, it’s a really big game.”
To even add more to the hype of this yearly match up? Both teams are in the same Region in Class 7A Region 4, meaning this game is not only for bragging rights, but to notch the first Region win of the season.
“We’re going to take this one game at a time,” Kelvis White added. “But like I said it’s the next game up. It just happens to be a rivalry game and a region game. This Region is so balanced I think it’s an open race. We wanna try to get a leg up and take care of business, but It’s a good JC (James Clemens) team, so we gotta go out and have a good week of practice and hopefully try and have a good game.”
Kickoff is set for 7 PM Friday at Louis Crews Stadium on the campus of Alabama A&M.
