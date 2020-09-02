One woman dead following a crash in Etowah County

FYFFE, Ala. (WAFF) - A three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, claiming the life of a New Harford, NY woman.
Lorey Zaman, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 2017 Mazda being driven by Zaman crossed into the oncoming lane striking a 2019 Buick and 2015 Ford. The other two drivers were transported to separate hospitals for treatment.
The crash occurred on AL-75, two miles south of Fyffe.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
