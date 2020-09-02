One man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A strange accident occurred when a man crashed his motorcycle in Huntsville Tuesday night.
One man was reportedly hit by a car while walking along Research Park Blvd after he wrecked his motorcycle. The man, who is still unidentified at this time, was driving his motorcycle down Oakwood Road NW when he somehow crashed his motorcycle.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
The man then left his motorcycle and began to walk along Research Park Blvd when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
The motorcyclists is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Huntsville Police and HEMSI arrived on the scene and are still investigating.
WAFF will continue to update this story as more details are released.
