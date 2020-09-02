Man in custody following high-speed chase, car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County sheriff’s deputies pulled an Athens man out of the Elk River Wednesday after he led troopers and deputies on a high-speed pursuit, crashed his vehicle, and tried to get away by swimming across the river.
Chad DeWayne Green, 51, had outstanding alias warrants on two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree as well as receiving stolen property in the 4th degree.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dispatchers received a call that a state trooper was being led on a pursuit on Snake Road in the Clements area with speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Green drove the vehicle north to Highway 72, then west into Lauderdale County at speeds up to 120 miles per hour. After a few minutes, the suspect returned to Limestone County and passed a deputy at a high rate of speed on Lentzville Road.
After a brief pursuit, Green wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville and Elk River Mills Road. He was seen on foot getting into the Elk River and swimming away from deputies about 120 yards out into the water.
He continued to avoid deputies approaching from both sides of the river. The sheriff’s office launched two boats from Sportsman’s Park and approached Green, who was standing in the river.
He has currently been booked on those charges with additional charges likely pending.
