Madison County confederate monument debate heats up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tensions remain high in Madison County.
The debate over the confederate monument located outside of the courthouse, is far from over.
During the Madison County Commission meeting, people in the community took the opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions about the statue.
“If you want hell in the streets that’s what you’re going to get. That’s obviously what you want if you’re not hearing our voices here in a civilized setting we are going to be out in the streets, yelling and disrupting traffic. If that’s what you want in the city that’s what you’re going to get.”
One by one, about a dozen people during the public comment period at the end of the Madison County Commission meeting spoke out about the monument.
The room was divided. Some people want the monument to stay, others want to see it removed.
“The monument does not belong on public property. It shouldn’t be on public property. It ought to be in a place suitable that is privately funded,” said David Person.
For several weeks, people with a strong opinion involving the fate of this statue have asked over and over, for members of the Madison County commission to take action.
On Wednesday, we heard from one man who says the decision should not be in their hands. Instead, he wants eligible voters to decide what happens to this statue.
“It shouldn’t be any of those people making the decision. We should let the people vote and they can make that decision.”
We reached out to Chairman Dale Strong and his secretary in an effort to get his opinion about what the next step is moving forward. Our calls weren’t returned before this story aired.
