Lions set game time against Jacksonville State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama’s October 17 game against Jacksonville State will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Braly Stadium.
It will be the first game between the two in-state rivals in Florence since 1992. The last four meetings took place in Jacksonville, Ala., with UNA’s last win in the series coming in 2003, 28-16.
It will also be just the second meeting between the two schools with both as members of the FCS.
North Alabama opens its season on October 3 at Liberty University.
