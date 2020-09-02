‘I hope this makes people smile’: a photo to describe being born during a pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Turner Willingham doesn’t know this world without a pandemic.
Turner’s mother Rylei gave birth to him back in March shortly after COVID-19 made its way to Alabama.
With the help of Ashley Sargent, Rylei decided to capture the feeling of being born during a pandemic in a picture that will last forever. In the photo above, Tuner is seen alongside hand sanitizer, Lysol, Clorox, toilet paper and even a toy elephant wearing a mask.
“I hope this makes people smile,” said Rylei when describing the photo shoot.
